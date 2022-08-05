Inside Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's "Emotional Journey" as They Prepare to Welcome Baby

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has another bun in the oven.

The Cravings author announced on Aug. 4 that she's pregnant, and a source close to her tells E! News she is thrilled to be growing her family.

"Having another baby is something that she has really been hoping for," the insider said, "and has dreamed about."

As Chrissy noted in her announcement on Instagram, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least." In 2020, she and her husband, John Legend, shared she'd suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks, adding that they'd named the baby Jack. Over the years, the couple have spoken out about their grieving process and how they continue to honor him.

So when Chrissy and John—who are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—learned they're expecting again, they decided to keep the news to themselves for a while.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'Ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," Chrissy wrote. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."