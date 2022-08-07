Grab a razor because there is officially a new trendy hairstyle in Hollywood: The buzzcut.
Not one, not two, but three celebrities revealed they had shaved their heads this week, including Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams—a girl now has no hair!—and Doja Cat, who also shaved off her eyebrows on Instagram Live. Plus, K.J. Apa ditched his signature Riverdale red hair in favor of a close-cropped brunette look.
But they weren't the only stars to switch up their 'dos: Halle Berry and Karol G both debuted bright new hues, with the Oscar winner opting for purple locks while the latter said goodbye to her blue era by unveiling a fiery red color. And, finally, our Gen-Z friends might want to take a deep breath because Euphoria fan-favorite Sydney Sweeney took a controversial millennial hairstyle for a test-drive.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...