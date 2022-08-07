Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Three stars unveiled buzzcuts this week, including Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, while Halle Berry and Karol G debuted bold new hues.

Watch: KJ Apa Is UNRECOGNIZABLE After Ditching Riverdale Red Hair

Grab a razor because there is officially a new trendy hairstyle in Hollywood: The buzzcut.

Not one, not two, but three celebrities revealed they had shaved their heads this week, including Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams⁠a girl now has no hair!⁠—and Doja Cat, who also shaved off her eyebrows on Instagram Live. Plus, K.J. Apa ditched his signature Riverdale red hair in favor of a close-cropped brunette look.

But they weren't the only stars to switch up their 'dos: Halle Berry and Karol G both debuted bright new hues, with the Oscar winner opting for purple locks while the latter said goodbye to her blue era by unveiling a fiery red color. And, finally, our Gen-Z friends might want to take a deep breath because Euphoria fan-favorite Sydney Sweeney took a controversial millennial hairstyle for a test-drive.

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Halle Berry

So long, blonde. Hello, purple.

More than a year after debuting lighter locks at the 2021 Oscars, Berry was ready for a major change, showing off a new violet color when she attended an Aug. 4 boxing match. 

Doja Cat

Get into Doja Cat's new look.

After admitting that she "never liked" having hair, the singer shaved her eyebrows off and debuted her new buzzcut on Instagram Live July 26.

"I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like, 'Shave your f--king head,'" the 26-year-old said, adding that she was "obsessed" with her new 'do.

As she explained, "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway."

Lily James

The Pam & Tommy star brightened up her locks, returning to her blonde hair after spending several months as brunette. James debuted her new style in a series of photos she posted to her Instagram Stories on July 27. Showing off her color, along with a fresh set of bangs, the Dig actress called her lighter hue a "hair miracle."

Maisie Williams

We are totally bending the knee to this bold hairstyle.

The Game of Thrones alum unveiled her new buzzcut to Instagram July 30 while sharing photos from her trip to the Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa.

"Washing head w facewash>," Williams captioned the pictures. "#3in1girlie."

K.J. Apa

Archie, is that you?!

Riverdale fans were shocked when Apa debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram July 28, ditching the longer red locks he rocks on the CW hit series in favor of a brunette buzzcut. The 25-year-old was also sporting stubble, a departure from the clean-shaven face he typically has on the show. 

"Reset. One Fast Move," Apa captioned the photo, a reference to his upcoming movie Reset.

Karol G

Karol G is no longer feeling the blues.

After rocking the bright hue for two years, the "Provenza" singer unveiled her dramatic transformation on Aug. 1, debuting her red locks in an Instagram video. 

"Two weeks of being in love with seeing myself in the mirror and not being able to show it," she captioned her post in Spanish, which has been translated to English. "So, when you see me in the streets and say: 'EaAaaa Maria BebEee that red hair looks gorgeous on you.'"

From the fiery color to the bouncy waves, the 31-year-old said she was "so happy" with her new look in the video.

Sydney Sweeney

Well, this look is simply euphoric.

Sweeney said goodbye to her signature middle part to test out the hairstyle preferred by millennials: the controversial side part that Gen-Z attempted to cancel last year.

In addition to that switch, the Euphoria star also chopped several inches from her blonde hair, testing out a fresh lob in an Instagram posted by her hairstylist Glen Coco. "Okay, HOT," Coco captioned  a video of the 24-year-old flipping her hair from side to side.

