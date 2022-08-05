Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West With Yeezy Family Photos

Watch : Kete Romance Getting HOT, Kendall & Scott's EXPLOSIVE Fight & More!

These exes are showing SHDZ but no shade.

Kim Kardashian supported Kanye West by rocking sunglasses from his brand Yeezy on Instagram Aug. 4.

"YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ," the Kardashians star captioned pics of her modeling the frames while sporting a black leather ensemble.

She isn't the only one who was able to snag a pair. Kim also posted more photos of her and Kanye's daughters North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, wearing the shades (the former couple share sons Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3, as well).

Needless to say, fans were thrilled by the gesture. "Love the queen supporting her ex," one follower wrote, "this is so iconic idccc." Added another, "Coparenting 100."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single last March. And while there was drama after the split (including Kanye taking aim at Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson in his music and on social media, Kim and Kanye's public exchange over North being on TikTok and Kanye sharing posts that he acknowledged "came off as harassing Kim"), they've continued to work through it and put their family first.