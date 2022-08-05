Doja Cat Proudly Debuts New Shaved Head and Eyebrows During Live Chat

Watch : Doja Cat Reveals She's Not Actually Quitting Music

Doja Cat is rocking a new look that you'll definitely want to get into.



While chatting with fans during an Instagram Live Aug. 4, the 26-year-old debuted a brand new buzzcut, explaining that she was "obsessed" her new ‘do.

"I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she said. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, ‘This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."

The "Get Into It" singer also recalled times where she felt like the upkeep was a lot to maintain, especially with her schedule.

"I remember feeling so f--king just exhausted with working out," she shared. "Whenever I went to go train—I had a trainer at one point—and I'd be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they'd start sliding and peeling off my head when I'd be doing this incredibly strenuous thing."