Madewell Extra 20% Off Sale on Sale: Tops, Dresses, Jeans, and More

If you are in the mood to shop, Madewell is always a reliable option. The brand is famous for its iconic jeans and more timeless styles that you will keep in your closet forever. If you want to upgrade your wardrobe, Madewell has a secret sale right now.

Use the promo code SALEONSALE to save an EXTRA 20% on Madewell sale styles. That means you can save up to 60% on your purchase, depending on which styles you pick, of course. There are lots of fashionable options from Madewell's secret sale. Here are some of the standout picks.

Sam Edelman Flash Sale: These Top-Selling Sandals Are 50% Off Today

Madewell Dresses on Sale

Madewell Puff-Sleeve Waisted Mini Dress

This is your quintessential "throw on and go" mini dress. It's casual, yet chic at the same time with that square neckline and puff sleeves. Plus, it has pockets. What more could you want?

$128
$64
Madewell

Madewell Jacquard Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Gingham Check

There's just something that's so perfect about gingham print in the summer, right? 

$98
$32
Madewell

Madewell Puff-Sleeve Button-Wrap Midi Dress in Undyed Stripe

This puff-sleeve midi dress wraps around the front. You can even undo some buttons to create a high slit moment and showcase a little leg. The dress's stripes are made from 100% natural fabric, free of bleach and dye, which saves water and energy. 

$118
$72
Madewell

Madewell Tops on Sale

Madewell Knit Lightspun Camp Shirt

It doesn't get more sophisticated than this button-up white shirt. It's so simple, yet truly iconic. You can also get this in grey and tan. Dress this shirt up or go casual. There are so many possibilities here.

$58
$20
Madewell

Madewell Lightspun Painter Shirt

This is one of Madewell's top-selling styles. It's oversized, supersoft, and a great layering piece. Wear this for a casual day or you can style it for an office-appropriate look. Unbutton it, button it, partially button it. There are a ton of possibilities.

 

$88
$56
Madewell

Madewell Shorts on Sale

Madewell The Perfect Jean Short in Ellacott Wash

These are called the "Perfect Jean Short" because you'll want to wear them all the time. They have a super high-rise waist and they're giving vintage-inspired style.

$85
$48
Madewell

Madewell Smocked Pull-On Shorts in Florentine Floral

Dress up your favorite white t-shirt in an instant with these pull-on floral shorts. They also come in red.

$60
$28
Madewell

Madewell Linen-Blend Curved-Hem Shorts in Stripe

You just found your new go-to, easy breezy, wear anywhere shorts. Madewell has these in two colorways.

$65
$32
Madewell

Madewell Shoes on Sale

Madewell The Celina Lace-Up Flat in Woven Leather

These lace-up flats are made from reclaimed leather scraps. Plus, they have Cloudlift Lite padding for optimal comfort.

$138
$94
Madewell

Madewell Court Low-Top Sneakers in Pastel Colorblock

Give your white sneakers a break and add this pastel colorblock pair to your wardrobe rotation.

$110
$68
Madewell

Madewell Bags on Sale

Madewell The Sydney Clutch Bag

A black clutch is something you will always use. This Madewell bag also comes in pink and tan.

$98
$75
Madewell

Madewell Jewelry on Sale

Madewell Herringbone Chain Necklace

Everyone needs a herringbone chain in their jewelry box. This is just such an iconic look that will be on trend forever. Madewell also has this in silver.

$35
$26
Madewell

Madewell Pants on Sale

Madewell Lightspun Pull-On Balloon Pants

These are so incredibly comfortable and they're super chic. You're gonna want these in every color. They're available in petite and tall lengths too.

$68
$48
Madewell

Madewell Sports Bras on Sale

Madewell MWL Flex Square-Neck Sports Bra

This sports bra has four-way stretch, it's sweat-wicking, and it's supersoft. It's a purchase you can feel good about since it's made from recycled materials. It has power mesh for support and removable cups, so you can customize your comfort. There are four colorways to choose from.

$48
$28
Madewell

If you're looking for more great deals, check out these can't-miss Kohl's deals.

