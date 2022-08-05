19 Shower Caddy Essentials You Need for Your Dorm

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're returning to the dorms or heading to college for the first time, a new school year calls for some shopping. From backpacks to school supplies to dorm decor, there are a lot of must-buy essentials. One of those necessities is the shower caddy. If you're sharing a communal bathroom with your floormates, having a stocked shower caddy is the most efficient way to bring your toiletries back and forth.
With a limited amount of space in the college dorms, you need to bring the true essentials. If you need help narrowing down your packing list, here are some shower caddy must-haves ahead of next semester.
Shower Caddy Essentials
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This is my favorite speaker. It's waterproof and has amazing clarity, which makes it perfect for listening to music or podcasts while you shower. This speaker comes in 12 colors and it has 48,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Spongelle Cleansing Body Wash Buffers
These bodywash-infused buffers can replace multiple products from your showering routine. Use can this sponge as an exfoliator, body wash, loofah, and moisturizer just to name a few. The soap is already inside of the sponge. Just add water and lather up. Each one can be used multiple times (14-30 uses for full-size products) and it is mess-free, so it's perfect for transporting back and forth from the bathroom to your dorm.
Venus Razor Set
It's essential to stock up on razors. This set has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OUAI Detox Shampoo
If you can't remember the last time you washed your hair and you've been using dry shampoo for many days in a row, your hair may need a detox. This clarifying shampoo is my go-to to get rid of dirt, oil, and hard water buildup. This is a great one to use once a week or whenever your hair needs a reset.
This clarifying shampoo has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 82.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush (Pack of 2)
After many unsuccessful bouts with detangler, I finally upgraded my hairbrush. This is a great one for brushing through tangles, especially right after the shower. It's great to glide through knots and tangles.
This brush has 24,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 6 Brush Heads
This electric toothbrush lasts for 90 days after charging it just once. It's also waterproof, which is perfect for the shower. There are several colors to choose from. This toothbrush has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
Poo-Pourri is an essential for a shared bathroom. This spray doesn't cover up or eliminate odors. It prevents them from happening, according to the brand. The spray stops bathroom odors before they even begin. Just spritz the toilet bowl before you go and no one will ever know. This spray has 93,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shevalues Shower Shoes
Yes, you're probably going to need shower shoes with a shared bathroom. These quick-drying shoes have drain holes and the outsole gives your feet a solid grip to prevent slipping. These shoes are available in several colors and have 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AmazerBath Shower Cap, 4-Pack
A shower cap is an absolute must for those in-a-hurry showers where you don't have any time to wash your hair. These four-piece packs are available in multiple colors and have 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush
This scalp massager makes showering a more relaxing experience and it's great to help you work shampoo into your hair for a nice thorough cleaner. This shampoo brush comes in nine colors and it has 92,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
eos Shea Better Shaving Cream
Get a hydrated shave every time with this super moisturizing shave cream from eos, which comes in four different scents and has 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jergens Natural Glow In-Shower Lotion
If you want a gradual, natural-looking glow, this one is mess-free. Put this on wet skin right after you shower. There's no need to rinse off. It doesn't transfer on my clothes and it dries quickly. There's no annoying wait time before you towel off. This comes in two shades and it has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
If you're concerned about damaged, overstyled hair, Olaplex is a brand that really comes through. This conditioner repairs bonds in the hair, adds shine, and strengthens the strands, according to the brand.
This conditioner has 45,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 239.4K "Loves" from Sephora shoppers/
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin
Keep this lotion in your shower caddy as a reminder to moisturize. This lightweight product is great for the student on the go since it absorbs super quickly. Plus, it provides 24 hours of hydration, according to the brand. The CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin has 62,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Affordable Shower Caddy Picks
mDesign Plastic Portable Shower Caddy
This shower caddy has two compartments and a built-in handle. This clear caddy makes it easy to see all of your shower essentials. You can also get this one in solid white or gray. The mDesign Plastic Portable Shower Caddy has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Attmu Mesh Shower Caddy Basket
Stay organized with this mesh shower bag, which has 8 outer compartments surrounding one larger compartment. This material dries quickly, which makes this such a dorm essential. There are 20 colors to choose from and this style has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Uujoly Shower Caddy Bin
This shower caddy is durable and it comes in four cute colors. It's perforated, so you don't have to worry about dumping and draining the caddy. This product has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag
This is not a shower caddy, but it's worth the honorable mention. This travel bag fits so much in such a compact, organized space. It's great for college and for travel. It comes in six colors and it has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
