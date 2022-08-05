19 Shower Caddy Essentials You Need for Your Dorm

Sharing a bathroom your floormates is far from ideal. Here are the must-haves you need to make life a little easier.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 05, 2022 2:47 AMTags
E! Insider Shop: Shower Caddy Must-Haves

Whether you're returning to the dorms or heading to college for the first time, a new school year calls for some shopping. From backpacks to school supplies to dorm decor, there are a lot of must-buy essentials. One of those necessities is the shower caddy. If you're sharing a communal bathroom with your floormates, having a stocked shower caddy is the most efficient way to bring your toiletries back and forth.

With a limited amount of space in the college dorms, you need to bring the true essentials. If you need help narrowing down your packing list, here are some shower caddy must-haves ahead of next semester.

The Five Most Searched for Backpack Brands Heading Back to School

Shower Caddy Essentials

JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This is my favorite speaker. It's waterproof and has amazing clarity, which makes it perfect for listening to music or podcasts while you shower. This speaker comes in 12 colors and it has 48,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
$38
Amazon

Spongelle Cleansing Body Wash Buffers

These bodywash-infused buffers can replace multiple products from your showering routine. Use can this sponge as an exfoliator, body wash, loofah, and moisturizer just to name a few. The soap is already inside of the sponge. Just add water and lather up. Each one can be used multiple times (14-30 uses for full-size products) and it is mess-free, so it's perfect for transporting back and forth from the bathroom to your dorm.

$12-$15
Amazon
$16-$18
Spongelle

Venus Razor Set

It's essential to stock up on razors. This set has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$7
Amazon

OUAI Detox Shampoo

If you can't remember the last time you washed your hair and you've been using dry shampoo for many days in a row, your hair may need a detox. This clarifying shampoo is my go-to to get rid of dirt, oil, and hard water buildup. This is a great one to use once a week or whenever your hair needs a reset.

This clarifying shampoo has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 82.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$30
Amazon
$30
Ulta
$30
Sephora

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush (Pack of 2)

After many unsuccessful bouts with detangler, I finally upgraded my hairbrush. This is a great one for brushing through tangles, especially right after the shower. It's great to glide through knots and tangles. 

This brush has 24,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
$13
Amazon

Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 6 Brush Heads

This electric toothbrush lasts for 90 days after charging it just once. It's also waterproof, which is perfect for the shower. There are several colors to choose from. This toothbrush has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26
$22
Amazon

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

Poo-Pourri is an essential for a shared bathroom. This spray doesn't cover up or eliminate odors. It prevents them from happening, according to the brand. The spray stops bathroom odors before they even begin. Just spritz the toilet bowl before you go and no one will ever know. This spray has 93,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
Amazon

Shevalues Shower Shoes

Yes, you're probably going to need shower shoes with a shared bathroom. These quick-drying shoes have drain holes and the outsole gives your feet a solid grip to prevent slipping. These shoes are available in several colors and have 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
Amazon

AmazerBath Shower Cap, 4-Pack

A shower cap is an absolute must for those in-a-hurry showers where you don't have any time to wash your hair. These four-piece packs are available in multiple colors and have 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
$10
Amazon

Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush

This scalp massager makes showering a more relaxing experience and it's great to help you work shampoo into your hair for a nice thorough cleaner. This shampoo brush comes in nine colors and it has 92,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$10
$9
Amazon

eos Shea Better Shaving Cream

Get a hydrated shave every time with this super moisturizing shave cream from eos, which comes in four different scents and has 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$6
$3
Amazon

Jergens Natural Glow In-Shower Lotion

If you want a gradual, natural-looking glow, this one is mess-free. Put this on wet skin right after you shower. There's no need to rinse off. It doesn't transfer on my clothes and it dries quickly. There's no annoying wait time before you towel off. This comes in two shades and it has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$9
Amazon

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

If you're concerned about damaged, overstyled hair, Olaplex is a brand that really comes through. This conditioner repairs bonds in the hair, adds shine, and strengthens the strands, according to the brand.

This conditioner has 45,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 239.4K "Loves" from Sephora shoppers/

$30
Amazon
$30
Ulta
$30
Sephora

TheraBreath Fresh Breath Dentist Formulated Oral Rinse, Mild Mint, 16 Ounce (Pack of 2)

Fight bad breath with this rinse that is effective for over 12 hours, according to the brand. This product has 29,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
$15
Amazon

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

Keep this lotion in your shower caddy as a reminder to moisturize. This lightweight product is great for the student on the go since it absorbs super quickly. Plus, it provides 24 hours of hydration, according to the brand. The CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin has 62,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$14
$13
Amazon

Affordable Shower Caddy Picks

mDesign Plastic Portable Shower Caddy

This shower caddy has two compartments and a built-in handle. This clear caddy makes it easy to see all of your shower essentials. You can also get this one in solid white or gray. The mDesign Plastic Portable Shower Caddy has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$18
Amazon

Attmu Mesh Shower Caddy Basket

Stay organized with this mesh shower bag, which has 8 outer compartments surrounding one larger compartment. This material dries quickly, which makes this such a dorm essential. There are 20 colors to choose from and this style has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
Amazon

Uujoly Shower Caddy Bin

This shower caddy is durable and it comes in four cute colors. It's perforated, so you don't have to worry about dumping and draining the caddy. This product has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17
$14
Amazon

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

This is not a shower caddy, but it's worth the honorable mention. This travel bag fits so much in such a compact, organized space. It's great for college and for travel. It comes in six colors and it has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

If you're looking for more back-to-school picks, check out these affordable Amazon recommendations from Kathryn Hahn.

