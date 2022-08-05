Jessica Simpson’s Daisy Dukes Deserve to Be a Public Affair

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Bikini-Ready in 2005: Live From E! Rewind

We're a long way from Hazzard County, but Jessica Simpson's latest IG post proves these boots are still made for walkin'.

The 42-year-old actress showed off her toned legs in an Aug. 4 Instagram post while also channeling her character Daisy Duke from the 2005 film The Dukes of Hazzard.

In the snap, Jessica sports jean shorts (that Daisy would certainty approve of) paired with a camouflage shirt, a black crossbody bag, boots and oversized sunglasses.

Fans in the comment section were sure to gush over Jessica's look. One user wrote, "You look sooo good!!" Another user added, "Legs!!" paired with a fire emoji.

As she shared in her caption, her outfit was for a trip to go "Thriftin'!"

"Wish me luck!" she wrote. "Can't wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home."

Perhaps Jessica picked up some more iconic nostalgic pieces? After all, it's not the first time the "With You" singer has rocked a blast from the past.