Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Share a "Magical" Moment With Their Twins at Butterfly Exhibit

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi

Another day, another family outing for Nick Cannon.

Just days after renting out a water park for 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, the All That alum reunited with Abby de la Rosa and their two kids, 13-month-old Zion and Zillion, for a visit to the South Coast Botanical Gardens in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

On Aug. 4, Abby shared a video montage of the group exploring the gardens' new butterfly exhibit, writing on Instagram, "If I had to use one word to describe the experience it would be nothing less than MAGICAL!!"

"Today, we Immersed ourselves in the lives of over 200 beautiful tropical butterflies," she shared, calling the encounter "one I'll remember forever."

In the video, Nick holds his sons in his arms as butterflies surround them. A smiling Abby—who is currently expecting another baby—is then seen seated next to the trio.