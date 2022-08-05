Cara Delevingne Is Ready to Teach You About Sex With New Series

Cara Delevingne wants to talk about sex, baby.
The model-turned-actress is on a personal quest to educate herself about the wonders of sexuality in Hulu's upcoming docu-series Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne.
"On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature," the streamer announced, "In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there's no limit on how far Cara's willing to go to explore what makes us all human."
In recent years, Delevingne has become more open about her own journey of sexuality.
"I never really came out," she told British Vogue in July. "It was more that I just decided that I was done with being in the closet, I was done with being ashamed for who I loved and who I was So, for me, it was just being like love is love and we should be able to love who we want."
In 2020, Delevingne shared that she was pansexual, telling Variety, "Growing up, I didn't really see many people like me, so I'm just really grateful to be one of those people representing."
Delevingne started her modeling career in 2002 at the age of 10, eventually becoming one of the most sought-after models in the world. She has appeared in ad campaigns for Burberry, Chanel and Marc Jacobs, while also appearing on the cover of magazines like Vogue and Glamour.
She began her acting career with a role in the 2012 film Anna Karenina, and followed it up with appearances in movies like 2016's Suicide Squad and 2017's Tulip Fever.
Delevingne can currently be seen in a recurring role on season two of the Hulu hit comedy Only Murders in the Building, alongside friend Selena Gomez.
See a whole new side of Delevingne when Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne premieres in 2023 on Hulu.