Why The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach Came Very Close to Not Playing Richie

Ebon Moss-Bachrach gives an electric, career-altering performance on FX's The Bear—but it almost never happened. Find out why the actor had to be convinced to read for the part.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 05, 2022 12:15 AMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Ebon Moss-Bachrach almost said "No, chef."

Moss-Bachrach—who plays the antagonistic, yet oddly charming Richie on FX's breakout The Bear—revealed that he came very close to missing out on the project altogether.

"They sent me [scripts] the first two episodes, and to be honest, I was starting to make the Star Wars show [Andor] and I didn't even read it," the actor told Entertainment Weekly Aug. 3. "I was so overwhelmed...It was COVID, I was getting my family over to the U.K. [to shoot Andor]. It just sort of slipped through the cracks."

The Bear without Moss-Bachrach's Richie is like an Italian beef without giardiniera—it just doesn't make any sense!

"My agent, to his credit, called me two weeks later," Moss-Bachrach said. "He's like, 'Listen, I really think you're making a mistake by not reading this.' I mean, this character of Richie was written so well. It just was so beautifully formed, and there was so much life on the page."

We owe a debt of gratitude to this agent.

photos
Fictional Chefs from Film and TV

Moss-Bachrach then did a Skype audition with Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy, Richie's "cousin" and newfound boss on The Bear.

"We were staying in this cool loft in London, and my daughter was in the other corner doing fifth-grade Zoom school," Moss-Bachrach said. "I was on the other side of the loft in like a little undershirt, going F--k this! F--k that! Are you f--king out of your f--kin' mind?' You know, just screaming."

Listen, it paid off. 

Matt Dinerstein/FX

Moss-Bachrach revealed that season two of The Bear will "probably start shooting sometime early next year."

While we await more of Richie's shenanigans, you can catch Moss-Bachrach in Andor, premiering Sept. 21 on Disney+.

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

2

Breaking Down Love Island USA Star Kat Gibson’s Mukbang Videos

3

Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce

4

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

5

Selena Gomez Spotted Vacationing With Producer Andrea Iervolino & Pals

Latest News

Cara Delevingne Is Ready to Teach You About Sex With New Series

Breaking Down Love Island USA Star Kat Gibson’s Mukbang Videos

The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach Says He Almost Passed on the Show

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Reacts to Comments on Her Weight Gain

Exclusive

Does Brad Pitt Have a Girlfriend? Here’s the Truth

Kylie Jenner Refutes Claim of Unsanitary Protocols at Kylie Cosmetics

Kohl's Biggest Clearance Event of the Year Has Deals Starting at $2