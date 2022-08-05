Does Brad Pitt Have a Girlfriend? Here’s the Truth

Once upon a time in Hollywood, this actor kept things casual.
A source close to Brad Pitt exclusively tells E! News that the Moneyball star has been on the dating scene "but in a casual, low key way."
"He enjoys getting out and socializing, but does so very privately," the source said. "He is enjoying people from different walks of life and is inspired."
But has one of those people become a special someone? As the insider shared, "He goes on dates, but does not have a serious girlfriend."
It's been six years since he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie called it quits in 2016. The pair share children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Brad was also previously married to Jennifer Anniston for roughly five years before calling it off in 2005 and engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow before they split in 1997.
After Brad and Angelina parted ways, the actor was linked to German model Nicole Poturalski. Although the two were spotted on various outings together, they never confirmed nor denied the romance rumors. However, E! News learned in October 2020 that they had split and that their relationship was never serious.
For those wondering if Brad keeps up with the headlines about his romantic endeavors, he shared back in 2019 that he doesn't lean into the speculation about who he is dating.
"I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out, he explained in an interview with The New York Times. "I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."
E! News has reached out to his rep for comment but hasn't heard back.