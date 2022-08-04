Sorry, Parents: Baby Shark Is Getting Its Own Movie

Don't be alarmed, that's just the sound of millions of moms and dads groaning. Paramount+ has announced plans for a Baby Shark animated movie. Get all of the details here.

Plug your ears, there's a Baby Shark movie coming.

The massively popular—and certainly divisive!—YouTube video and subsequent hit preschool series is coming to Paramount+ in the form of animated film Baby Shark's Big Movie!, hitting the streamer in late 2023.

"In Baby Shark's Big Movie, Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family's move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William," according to Paramount+. "When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas."

Parents, you've been warned.

In 2015, South Korean-based children's educational brand Pinkfong launched their Baby Shark video on YouTube. It eventually became the first video to hit 10 billion views on the site, making it the most-viewed video in YouTube history.

It currently has more than 11 billion views, over three billion more than the video in second place, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's video for "Despacito."

The song even hit #32 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned the viral phenomenon #BabySharkChallenge—not that anybody who has been around a child in the last five years needs to be reminded. 

The success of the video and song led to a Nickelodeon animated series, Baby Shark's Big Show!, which premiered in 2021 and was recently picked up for a second season.

Baby Shark's Big Movie! is expected to hit Paramount+ around the holidays in 2023. You have until then to stock up on earplugs and wine.

