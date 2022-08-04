Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian Agree Their Daughters are BFFs “Forever and Ever” in Sweet Seaside Pic

Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian all collectively fawned over their three daughters—Chicago West, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson—enjoying a day out at sea together.

The Kardashian Kousins are sailing through life together.  

On Aug. 4, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable image of the next generation of the Kardashian family enjoying a day out at sea together.

In the snapshot, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 4, can be seen looking over the railing of a boat along with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Kim's daughter Chicago West, 4. The trio can all be seen peering out into the crystal-clear blue water below.  

"BFFAE," Kim captioned the image, "Best friends forever and ever." 

And it sounds like Khloe and Rob are very much on board with their children being life-long friends. 

In a rare Instagram comment, Rob showed his support for the idea by sharing a hug emoji, a smile emoji with little hearts surrounding it and a blue heart emoji. Khloe kept her seal of approval short and sweet by commenting six white heart emojis.  

The family snapshot appears to have been taking during the Kardashians' recent tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos in celebration of Khloe's 38th birthday.  

It's not the only amazing memory that the family made on their unforgettable trip.

Rob, Kim and Khloe have all documented their island adventure on their Instagram accounts, including Kim's heartwarming family portrait featuring her and her four children: Chicago along with North West, 9, Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3.  

Last month, Khloe also shared a collection of photos that saw the younger kids laughing and playing in the waves together. 

"Do Not Disturb," she captioned her post. "We are having fun." 

