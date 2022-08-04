Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Files for Divorce

It's over for Ne-Yo and Crystal R. Smith.
The entrepreneur filed for divorce from the singer in Atlanta on Aug. 1, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
In the filing, Crystal described her marriage to Ne-Yo, whose birth name is Shaffer Smith, as "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation," alleging the Grammy winner "committed the act of adultery." She also alleged in the documents that Ne-Yo "fathered a minor child with his paramour." E! News has reached out to his rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
Crystal listed their date of separation as "on or about July 22, 2022" in the filing and noted they've "continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation" since this time.
Ne-Yo and Crystal share three children together: Shaffer Smith, Jr., 6; Roman Smith, 4; and Isabella Smith, 13 months. The musician is also the father of kids Madilyn Smith, 11, and Mason Smith, 10, whom he welcomed with his ex Monyetta Shaw.
According to the court documents, Crystal is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her children with Ne-Yo. She is also asking for child support and alimony.
The divorce filing comes days after Crystal alleged on Instagram that Ne-Yo had been unfaithful.
"8 years of lies and deception," Crystal wrote in a since-deleted post on July 30. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected...every last one of them! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."
And she made it clear she was moving on. "I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't," Crystal continued. "I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best."
Ne-Yo issued a response on Twitter July 31. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors," he wrote. "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."
This isn't the first time Ne-Yo and Crystal have sought to end their marriage. In 2020, he announced that they were breaking up. However, they reconciled later that year and renewed their vows in April 2022.
Crystal and Ne-Yo tied the knot in 2016. According to People, they had met the year prior when Crystal, a model, met with Ne-Yo at a restaurant while he was working on his Non-Fiction album.
This past spring Ne-Yo referred to Crystal as his "best friend" in a Mother's Day tribute. "@itscrystalsmith Thank you for being the blessing you are to our beautiful children," he wrote on Instagram. "The mother you are is exactly the mother God knew they needed. And they are blessed to have you as we are to have them."