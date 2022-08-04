Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Files for Divorce

Watch : The Weeknd's Tongue Skills, Ne-Yo Cheating Drama & Beyonce Reaction

It's over for Ne-Yo and Crystal R. Smith.

The entrepreneur filed for divorce from the singer in Atlanta on Aug. 1, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

In the filing, Crystal described her marriage to Ne-Yo, whose birth name is Shaffer Smith, as "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation," alleging the Grammy winner "committed the act of adultery." She also alleged in the documents that Ne-Yo "fathered a minor child with his paramour." E! News has reached out to his rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Crystal listed their date of separation as "on or about July 22, 2022" in the filing and noted they've "continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation" since this time.

Ne-Yo and Crystal share three children together: Shaffer Smith, Jr., 6; Roman Smith, 4; and Isabella Smith, 13 months. The musician is also the father of kids Madilyn Smith, 11, and Mason Smith, 10, whom he welcomed with his ex Monyetta Shaw.