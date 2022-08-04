Exclusive

Find Out the Very Important Prop That Tom Sturridge Stole From the Set of The Sandman

In an exclusive chat with E! News, The Sandman star Tom Sturridge revealed what he was able to snag from set of the upcoming Netflix series.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 04, 2022 10:06 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: What The Sandman Star Tom Sturridge STOLE From Set!

Tom Sturridge is sure to remember The Sandman set. 

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the star of Netflix's The Sandman, premiering August 5, revealed what he managed to steal from the set of the highly-anticipated series.

When asked if he was able to smuggle anything after filming, Sturrdige responded timidly, "My pouch of sand."

Strurridge plays Dream (a.k.a. Morpheus) in the series and, as any fan of the Sandman comic books will tell you, his pouch of sand is a very big deal—which makes his action even more impressive.

Perhaps the craziest part, however, is that he managed to keep it a secret from all of his co-stars.

After Sturridge revealed what he had done, Vivienne Acheampong, who plays Lucienne on The Sandman, reacted in shock, saying, "Did you really?!"

But don't worry, Sandman fans. The pouch of sand has not been harmed.

"It's safe," Sturridge said. "So if we need it again, it's very safe."

Based on the comic books written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman follows Morpheus as he, according to Netflix, "embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power."

Sturridge is adamant that the series will be relatable for all different demographics. 

"The thing that connects all of us is that we all dream," he said. "What I love about Sandman is, unlike almost all stories, even though it's seemingly this protagonist in Morpheus, he's not. He's just there to show you the stories of a thousand different people. I truly believe everyone will find their story within it."

Netflix

The Sandman also stars Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis and Charles Dance.

Watch The Sandman—and keep an eye out for that sand pouch—when it drops August 5 on Netflix.

