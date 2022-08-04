Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" While Starring on iCarly

Watch : Jennette McCurdy Quits Acting, Embarrassed By Past Roles

Jennette McCurdy is still healing from the trauma of being a child actor.

The now-retired actress played comedic roles in Nickelodeon's iCarly and Sam & Cat, but when she thinks of her experiences on those sets, all she feels is anger. "My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited," she told the New York Times Aug. 4. "There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn't know what they were doing. And also cases where they did—they knew exactly what they were doing."

According to the NYT, she writes in her new memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died about being "photographed in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting and being encouraged to drink alcohol by an intimidating figure she simply calls the Creator."

Jennette said her mother Debra McCurdy, who died of cancer in 2013, was present for instances like this but didn't intervene, because she thought it was a part of being an actress.