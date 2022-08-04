Selena Gomez Makes a Splash During Italy Vacation With Producer Andrea Iervolino and Friends

Selena Gomez enjoyed some fun in the sun with producer Andrea Iervolino and friends aboard a yacht in Italy. See a photo from her vacation.

Look at her now.

Just weeks after ringing in her 30th birthdaySelena Gomez was simply thriving during a boating trip with producer Andrea Iervolino and friends. On Aug. 3, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer was all-smiles as she soaked up the sun aboard a yacht anchored near Positano, Italy.

Clad in a black swimsuit, Selena was spotted sunbathing on the dock with Andrea, a producer on her 2016 flick In Dubious Battle, as their friends relaxed in the shade. At one point during the day, the group hit the waves—with Andrea, 34, playfully pulling the Only Murders in the Building star into the water just as she was climbing down a ladder.

Selena and her pals were also seen jet-skiing and taking a ride on a large inflatable banana out in the open sea.

A splashy Italian vacation hasn't been the only way Selena has celebrated the next decade of her life. In late July, a source told E! News that the Rare Beauty founder was honored at a "formal party" with nearly 50 guests held at a private home.

"Everyone was in gowns and dressed up," the insider shared. "There were red roses lining the entry way and throughout the party."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

According to the source, the festivities include customized cups that read "Selena's 30th," a photo booth by The Collective You and a cake that paid homage to her time on Barney & Friends.

"Everyone sang happy birthday to her," the insider added. "She was really happy and was partying with her friends all night and was having the best night."

And if that wasn't proof enough her 30s are already off to a great start, Selena recently gave fans a glimpse of just how happy she is in her own skin. In a TikTok video shared on Aug. 3, Selena was seen wearing a colorful swimsuit as she lip-synced to an audio recording that said: "I'm not sucking s--t in. Real stomachs is coming the f--k back. Okay?" 

She added in the caption, "vaca self." 

