Why You Won't Find Vinyl, Camping and More Shows on HBO Max

If your HBO Max streaming library is looking leaner these days, you're not alone.

In recent weeks, HBO original series like Camping, starring Jennifer Garner, Vinyl, the Martin Scorsese-created series starring Bobby Cannavale and Run, starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, have all been quietly pulled from the streamer.

When one Twitter user noticed that At Home with Amy Sedaris was no longer streaming—which he said made his six-year-old daughter "burst into tears—he decided to tweet at HBO to ask what happened.

"Hi there, thanks for reaching out. As we work to bring together HBO Max and discovery+, we're making some changes to our services," HBO Max responded July 17. "Part of that process includes the removal of select content."

The content removal comes on the heels of the upcoming Batgirl movie being totally scrapped ahead of its HBO Max release. The Leslie Grace-starring film had already completed filming and had moved into the post-production phase.