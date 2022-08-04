Tina Knowles Has a ***Flawless Response to News Anchor's Beyoncé-Inspired Traffic Report

Who runs the world? Beyoncé.
That was what Sheila Watko, a reporter for NBC10 in Philadelphia, was trying to show on-air during a recent traffic report. While delivering news about the local roadways on Aug. 2, Sheila managed to seamlessly drop more than a dozen references to the singer's illustrious body of work, including mentions of "Partition" and "Break My Soul."
"If you're just waking up, I hope you had some sweet dreams but traffic is getting heated," she said in the segment. "We've had a formation of traffic cones all morning in the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike between Bensalem and Fort Washington. That's still blocking two right lanes, so you might want to move over to the left, to the left."
Naturally, the Beyhive was crazy in love with the segment—and even Tina Knowles couldn't help but to check on it. Resharing a clip of Sheila's report, Bey's mama wrote on Instagram, "This Soo cool !! All Song tittles [sic]."
Meanwhile, other users praised the news anchor's ***flawless delivery. "She did that smooth!!!" one commenter remarked, while another raved, "she killed it!!!"
According to Sheila, she initially wanted to use her Beyoncé references for a report on July 29, when the Grammy winner's new Renaissance album was released, but there was a crash that day so she "had to keep it serious."
"Traffic this morning was *jumpin', jumpin'* so I had to pay tribute to Queen Bey's latest album," she wrote on her own Instagram page on Aug. 2. "I was also running on 4 hours of sleep this morning, hence why I messed up multiple times lol but I'll make a fool of myself for @beyonce any day!"
Now that's the best we've ever had.
(E! and NBC10 are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)