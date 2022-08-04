Tina Knowles Has a ***Flawless Response to News Anchor's Beyoncé-Inspired Traffic Report

Watch : Beyonce to Replace CONTROVERSIAL Renaissance Lyric

Who runs the world? Beyoncé.

That was what Sheila Watko, a reporter for NBC10 in Philadelphia, was trying to show on-air during a recent traffic report. While delivering news about the local roadways on Aug. 2, Sheila managed to seamlessly drop more than a dozen references to the singer's illustrious body of work, including mentions of "Partition" and "Break My Soul."

"If you're just waking up, I hope you had some sweet dreams but traffic is getting heated," she said in the segment. "We've had a formation of traffic cones all morning in the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike between Bensalem and Fort Washington. That's still blocking two right lanes, so you might want to move over to the left, to the left."

Naturally, the Beyhive was crazy in love with the segment—and even Tina Knowles couldn't help but to check on it. Resharing a clip of Sheila's report, Bey's mama wrote on Instagram, "This Soo cool !! All Song tittles [sic]."