The Bachelorette's Michelle Young Declares She's "Happier" 2 Months After Nayte Olukoya Breakup

Watch : "Bachelorette" Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya's Red Carpet Debut

Michelle Young is feeling good.

The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Aug. 3, nearly two months after she and Nayte Olukoya parted ways, with a few snaps of herself and a short update on how she is doing. As she wrote in her caption, "Happier."

Bachelor Nation rallied quickly behind Michelle, who starred on season 18 of The Bachelorette after finishing as runner-up on Matt James season of The Bachelor.

Becca Kufrin sent a trio of fire emojis the reality star's way, while host Jesse Palmer wrote, "Happy looks good on you!" Ryan Claytor—who also appeared on Matt's season of The Bachelor—added, "*snaps fingers* you better."

Michelle and Nayte got engaged during The Bachelorette's season 18 finale, but parted ways six months later. The pair took to their Instagram Stories to release statements on their split.

"I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways," Michelle shared on June 17. "But I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us."