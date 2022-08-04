Devil in the White City Series Lands Legendary Actor for Starring Role

Watch : Keanu Reeves Almost Wasn't Keanu Reeves

A best-selling literary classic has found its A-lister.

Keanu Reeves has been cast in the Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City, the 2003 novel written by Erik Larson.

Devil in the White City tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, the legendary architect who was the creative vision behind the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first modern-day serial killer who was responsible for the notorious Murder Castle, where he killed many of his victims.

Before his execution in 1896, Holmes confessed to 27 murders, though some of his claimed victims were later found to be alive and well. According to a 2020 History feature, some claimed that Holmes killed up to 200 people.

It is unclear which of the two leading characters Reeves will play.

The John Wick star will also executive produce the series—and some other heavy hitters are on board, as well. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will also serve as executive producers on the series.