Say Bonjour to the Cast of Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris

This casting announcement has us saying "ooh la la."

Bravo is headed to France for its new reality series Real Girlfriends in Paris, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the show's leading ladies.

The series will follow a group of six twenty-something American gals—including a small-town girl from Texas, a Cornell University grad, a California native, a historical tour guide, a fashionista and a luxury design manager—whose love for the City of Lights drew them to move across the Atlantic.

During their international adventures, the ladies will learn to find themselves while forming life-long friendships, exploring new romances, pursuing different careers and enjoying the spontaneity that comes with living in one of the most famous cities in the world.

The series was among several new Bravo reality shows announced by the network in May, including the spin-off shows Southern Charm: Leva Land and Below Deck Adventure, as well as the social experiment Love Without Borders, the musical reunion series XSCAPE/SWV and the ballroom dancing docu-series Life Is a Ballroom.