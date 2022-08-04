Take a Tour of One of Tommy Hilfiger's Luxury Palm Beach Homes

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Tommy Hilfiger Spill on Spring 2017 Line

Tommy Hilfiger is living it up in style by the sea.

The famed fashion designer and wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger showcased one of two mansions they own in Palm Beach, Florida for Architectural Digest's Open Door video series and the magazine's September 2022 issue. And it sounds like the couple couldn't be happier with their waterfront home.

"I like living on the water. We have a dock, we have jet skis. It's a whole different type of lifestyle, especially coming from New York and the Northeast," said Tommy, 71, who sold their Greenwich, Conn. mansion in January 2021 for $45 million. The pair purchased their Palm Beach home for $21 million just five months later.

Their Mediterranean-style property boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is complete with a lakeside pool and a columned courtyard adorned with pink bougainvillea foliage and palm trees. Interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard worked with the Hilfigers to redesign the home to their tastes.