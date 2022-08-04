Kylie Jenner Treats “Spoiled Girl” Stormi Webster to Lux Shopping Spree

Watch : Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby No. 3 in Flirty Comment

Stormi baby, your closet looks just like mommy's!

Kylie Jenner gave her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster—who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott—the ultimate gift during their trip to London: a private shopping trip at Harrods. The mother-daughter duo made a stop at the famed department store, which went all out for the young fashionista, filling a room to the brim with Christian Dior bags, Nike shoes, Burberry bucket hats, and much much more. "Look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in an Aug. 4 Instagram Story video. "Is this not the craziest?"

She added, "You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!" Although Stormi is seen for just a second in the clip, she appeared to have been excitedly walking around the room making her selections.

Her first pick? A pair of pink Sophia Webster mini Butterfly Flats. Later in the clip, an off-camera Stormi tells Kylie, "Mommy, I'm going to try them on."