Kylie Jenner Taps Into Barbiecore With Unique Hand-Grabbing Top

Watch : Inside Kylie Jenner's Night Out With Khloe & Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner's latest fashion moment proves she's the definition of a Barbie doll.

The Kardashians star recently touched down in London with her and Travis Scott's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. There, the mother-daughter duo stepped out in style wearing fashionable ensembles.

Kylie appeared to tap into the popular Barbiecore trend that erupted earlier this year after Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling set the internet ablaze with photos of their costumes from the upcoming Barbie movie set.

On Aug. 4, she sported a long-sleeve top in a bright pink hue which she paired with a black mini skirt. The outfit, which clung to the body like a glove, featured a unique accessory: 3-D hands that wrapped around the fabric.

The blouse snapped together with the hands covering the chest, while the skirt's gloves were placed at the hips, creating the illusion someone was holding onto her from the back.