Proof Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s 17-Month-Old Son Is Already a Budding Musician

David Foster and Katharine McPhee's quite literally, moving to the beat of his own drum.
As for the proof? The record producer shared footage of the couple's 17-month-old son, Rennie, tapping away on an electronic drum pad with his very own wooden drum sticks. David captioned the cute Aug. 3 Instagram post, which featured Rennie's impressive musical skills, "Is this normal for a 17-month-old?"
After David's upload, commenters chimed in with the perfect responses for that particular question. "For your 17-month-old, I would say, yes," one person wrote. Another added, "What does he charge for a session?" But perhaps the best comment came from David's daughter, Erin Foster (whose mom is David's ex, Rebecca Dyer)."The musician gene has finally been passed down," Erin wrote. "I'm still waiting for mine to kick in."
This isn't the first time that Rennie's parents—who welcomed him in February 2021—have given fans a peek at his already-keen musical talents.
In fact, when he was just two months old, Katharine shared a sweet video of her and Rennie rocking along to a song featured on her Netflix series, Country Comfort.
Katharine jokingly captioned her April 2021 post, "The ONLY screen time my baby is allowed to have."
And it's safe to say that Rennie's sister Erin already saw his talent coming from a mile away. As she noted in the comments to Katharine's post, "Ugh, he's gonna be so musical and make us look like real disappointments."
We're willing to bet there's more where that came from.