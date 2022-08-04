Selena Gomez's Message on Body Positivity Will Help Boost Your Confidence

Watch : Selena Gomez to Produce Reboot of 1980s Film Working Girl

Selena Gomez is feeling confident in her skin!

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, took a moment while on vacation to share her thoughts on the importance of body positivity in an Aug. 3 TikTok. In the clip, Selena can be seen dressed in a periwinkle one-piece bathing suit as she lip-syncs along to a viral TikTok audio while enjoying the great outdoors.

The sound that Selena used starts with one woman telling another to "suck it in," a reference to making their stomach appear smaller in order to appear slimmer.

After hearing the suggestion, Selena then looks into the camera and mimes along to the second woman's response, declaring, "I'm not sucking s—t in. Real stomachs is coming the f—k back. Okay?"

You can watch the TikTok, which Selena captioned "vaca self," here.

And it sounds like more than a few of her fans are on board with the idea.