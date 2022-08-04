Sam Edelman Flash Sale: These Top-Selling Sandals Are 50% Off Today

If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Sam Edelman shoppers.

Sam Edelman Valeri Slide Sandal Reviews

A shopper said, "So comfortable I own 3 pairs. Cute with dresses for a dressier look or with capris and shorts for casually chic."

Another declared, "I love these shoes! They are so comfortable. Styling is great for the comfort level. They are not clunky, like some comfort shoes. Customer service was excellent and corrected a problem promptly with no fuss whatsoever."

A fan of this style said, "These are such a great alternative to the Birkenstock, that everyone is wearing-so tiresome. These are much more stylish and much more comfortable."

A Sam Edelman shopper reviewed, "Perfect for summer. I love these shoes! They can be dressed up or down, whatever your mood!"

"Love the cushioned footbed. Friendly for wider feet. Have in two colors," a shopper said.

Someone else raved, "I'm so glad I purchased this sandal. It's so comfortable and easy to walk in. I like the arch support it gives and the color is a rich, dark brown. I'm sure it will be a go to slide for the summer."

"So comfortable and can wear with many things. Always looking for a shoe to just throw on with anything and this one fits that perfectly," a customer reviewed.

