The View: Alyssa Farah Griffin Officially Named Permanent Co-Host

The View's long-vacant conservative chair has been filled.
On Aug. 4, the talk show announced that Alyssa Farah Griffin, best known for being Donald Trump's former White House communications director, is joining the show as a permanent co-host.
"We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa," executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. "She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle."
Alyssa expressed a similar sentiment in a statement, noting, "The show paved the way for women speaking up and speaking out on TV. At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I'm honored to represent the conservative perspective. I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country."
This isn't necessarily surprising news, as Alyssa made several appearances throughout season 25 to offer up a conservative perspective opposite the show's other co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. Alyssa is filling a seat most recently held by Meghan McCain.
However, Alyssa isn't the only Republican voice joining The View, as longtime contributor Ana Navarro has been tapped to be the show's sixth co-host. Though, per TVLine, she will not appear daily. That's likely because she will continue serving as a political commentator on CNN and Telemundo.
On transitioning into a permanent position on The View, Ana said, "It's been a long courtship, but we're finally making it official. I love being on the show, and I love living in Miami. I'm happy I will be able to do both. Thank you to ABC News, The View family and our loyal viewers for their continued support."
The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.