The View: Alyssa Farah Griffin Officially Named Permanent Co-Host

The View Announces TWO New Co-Hosts: Find Out Who

The View's long-vacant conservative chair has been filled.

On Aug. 4, the talk show announced that Alyssa Farah Griffin, best known for being Donald Trump's former White House communications director, is joining the show as a permanent co-host.

"We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa," executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. "She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle."

Alyssa expressed a similar sentiment in a statement, noting, "The show paved the way for women speaking up and speaking out on TV. At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I'm honored to represent the conservative perspective. I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country."