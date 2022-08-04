Hulu's Tell Me Lies Trailer Is a Tense Look at Toxic Relationships

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Ready for your next TV obsession?

Hulu released the trailer to the upcoming series Tell Me Lies Aug. 4, giving viewers a look at what to expect of the adaptation—and let's just say you're going to want to watch this one in the privacy of your home.

The preview introduces self-described "ice queen" Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) who begins a hot and heavy college romance with Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), in the wake of a mysterious tragedy.

At first, all is going well, however cracks begin to show as Lucy learns Stephen is in a relationship. "It's complicated," Stephen tells Lucy when she confronts him. But that is not reassuring, as she replies, "I don't know what to believe."

And this drama barely scratches the surface as the trailer promises a whole lot more twists to come, with a series of quick, very tense shots