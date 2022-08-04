Derek Jeter Proves He's the Ultimate Girl Dad in Sweet Photo With His Daughters

Derek Jeter's daughters hit a home run with this makeover.
The retired New York Yankees baseball star showed off his girl dad pride on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and his three daughters Story Grey, River Rose and Bella Raine. The new snap features Derek sitting on a chair while his little ones—whose backs are facing the camera—intently focus on their mission: painting their dad's nails pink and blue. As Derek joked in his Aug. 3 tweet, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover."
Derek shares his three girls with his wife, Sports Illustrated model Hannah Jeter, who he's been to married since 2016. The parents have chosen to rarely share images of their daughters or details about their family life, but in this case—Derek made a sweet exception.
Back in 2021, Derek's eldest daughters made a rare public appearance at his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It was a moment that proved to be a special one for the athlete career-wise, but he made sure to let everyone know his family is still his one of his greatest achievements.
"My girls, Hannah, Bella and Story. You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream," the 48-year-old said at the time. "You know, through you all, with you all, I'm living another one."
Although his daughters—who were born after Derek's 2014 retirement in 2017 and 2019, respectively—didn't get to see their dad on the field, Derek shared that he's looking forward to telling his children the important lessons he learned throughout his career.
"Bella and Story, I want you to know that your dad was far from perfect. I've made my fair share of mistakes on and off the field," he explained. "You know, I have zero regrets in my career, other than the fact that I didn't get to share it with you."
Derek finished his speech with a nod to what he hopes the future has in store for his kids. "I want you to dream big, and I want you to believe it. Know that I'm here to support you, guide you and protect you," he said. "Most important, I'm here to love you. In time, I want you to find someone who inspires you and then, when the time is right, I want you to inspire others. I love you girls more than you ever know."
With a dad who lets them paint his nails, we're willing to bet Derek's daughters know this all too well.