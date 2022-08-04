Derek Jeter Proves He's the Ultimate Girl Dad in Sweet Photo With His Daughters

Watch : Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series

Derek Jeter's daughters hit a home run with this makeover.

The retired New York Yankees baseball star showed off his girl dad pride on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and his three daughters Story Grey, River Rose and Bella Raine. The new snap features Derek sitting on a chair while his little ones—whose backs are facing the camera—intently focus on their mission: painting their dad's nails pink and blue. As Derek joked in his Aug. 3 tweet, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover."

Derek shares his three girls with his wife, Sports Illustrated model Hannah Jeter, who he's been to married since 2016. The parents have chosen to rarely share images of their daughters or details about their family life, but in this case—Derek made a sweet exception.

Back in 2021, Derek's eldest daughters made a rare public appearance at his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It was a moment that proved to be a special one for the athlete career-wise, but he made sure to let everyone know his family is still his one of his greatest achievements.