Lady A Postpones Tour as Band Member Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"

The band members of Lady A are looking after their own.

The country music group announced on Aug. 4 that they're postponing their Request Line Tour so member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety.

"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," the band, which also consists of Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "We are a band, but more importantly…we're family. We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

Lady A acknowledged that postponing the tour was a "hard" decision but the right one for the group. "It's early on this road," the statement continued, "but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together."