TikTok’s Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale for 30% Off: Shop Trending Styles While They're In Stock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can never have too many jeans in your wardrobe. Whether you're dressing up or dressing down, this fashion staple is always a worthwhile purchase. Even so, good jeans can be tough to find, especially for us shoppers on a budget. There are so many, cuts, styles, and washes to choose from. And, of course, there is always a new viral trend. If you want to revamp your denim collection, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are on sale for 30% off.
This is a good time to stock up on your favorites and try new styles. Whether you're embracing the Y2K vibes, holding onto your skinny jeans, looking for a polished look, or shopping for a distressed style, Abercrombie has a wide array of options to meet your needs. Here are some standout styles.
Abercrombie & Fitch Jeans on Sale
Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise Slim Straight Jean
This is Abercrombie's highest rise jean. The Curve Love fit has an additional two inches throughout the hip and thigh to eliminate that dreaded waist gap that comes with most jeans.
This style comes in four washes with regular, short, extra short, long, and extra long lengths.
A shopper raved, "I love af jeans. Ever since I bought my first pair I can't stop!! These jeans fit great and as expected they would and they shape me great! I did think the color/material was going to be a bit more of a real Jean material vs a soft stretch, but I still love them nonetheless!"
Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise 80s Mom Jean
Go for some 80s-inspired nostalgia with these high-rise, mom-style jeans. These are from the Curve Love range, which means they're cut with extra room at the hips and thighs. You can get these distressed jeans in regular, short, and long lengths.
A shopper explained, "I've been looking for a fun, cute, loose pair of jeans for so long and now I finally found them! These jeans are loose but still shapes me well at the [waist] and then the ankles. They are loose but I wouldn't size down. I love them!!"
Abercrombie High Rise Mom Jean
If you're looking for jeans with some comfortable stretch that you can wear all day, try the Abercrombie High Rise Mom Jean. These are available in five washes and five lengths, with sizes ranging from 23W to 37W.
An Abercrombie shopper said this style "hugs you in all the right places." Someone else reviewed, "I love the color and fit of these jeans. I'm 5'1 and I got the short so the hem hits right at the ankle. These jeans have a little bit of stretch which is my favorite because it's not too much so it still gives you a good shape!"
Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
No matter how the trends evolve, straight leg jeans are always going to be in style. You might as well invest in a reliable pair. These have built-in stretch, a super high-rise waist, and they are a little roomy at the hips and thighs. These come in 16 washes with a wide range of lengths and sizes.
A shopper declared, "New favorite pair of jeans. I love how these fit! These jeans hug my curves and fit perfectly, they're my new favorite pair of jeans! The length is just right as well."
Abercrombie Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
The 90s-inspired aesthetic is here to stay. These baggy jeans are comfortable, cool, and very on-trend right now. Choose from three washes in regular, short, and long lengths.
Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jean
Do not ditch the skinny jeans. This high-rise jean is stretchy, comfortable, and unique with the split-hem at the legs. These are so unique, but they will coordinate with your favorite tops that you already have.
A happy shopper said, "Honestly took forever to find great quality/fitting pants, I'm grateful to have found them!" Another customer reviewed, "It is excellent to feel comfortable with the material. I love knowing that the length is the exact one for my height."
If you're looking for more good buys, check out this $38 top that Crystal Kung Minkoff wore on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.