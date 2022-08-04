Brittney Griner’s Attorneys Speak Out After WNBA Star Is Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison

The Phoenix Mercury star has been in custody in Russia since her February arrest, which saw her charged with smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their precursors, or analogues, and with illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or their analogues. Griner pled guilty to all charges during her second hearing in early July.

While entering her plea, per Reuters, the basketball player said she had not acted deliberately.

Ahead of the verdict, the WNBA star became emotional as she addressed the court.



"I want to apologize to my teammates for any damage that I have done to them," Griner shared. "This is my second home and all I wanted to do was win championships and make them proud."