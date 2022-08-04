Gabby Petito's Mom Slams Brian Laundrie's "Ridiculous" Notebook Confession

Watch : Gabby Petito's Cause of Death Revealed

Gabby Petito's mom is not buying Brian Laundrie's notebook confession about why he "ended her life."

In June, an attorney for his parents, who are being sued by Petito's parents, released excerpts from a letter Laundrie had written in a notebook before he died of suicide. In it, Laundrie claimed that during the couple's van road trip, Petito was injured while the two tried to cross a stream and was "begging for an end to her pain." He wrote, "I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted."

When asked if she thought Laundrie's words were "blatantly untrue," Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said on NBC's Today show, "100 percent."

On June 27, two days after the notebook's contents were made public, Schmidt had tweeted, "Fed up" and shared a viral quote that read, "Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability. You are not crazy."