The Outlander Prequel Series Blood of My Blood Is a Go at Starz

Watch : "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!

We see more kilts in our future.

Starz announced Aug. 4 that they've green-lit the Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood, which will chronicle the love story of Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. The writers are already hard at work on the show, with Matthew B. Roberts serving as showrunner and executive producer. Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore are also executive producing.

"Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world," Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at Starz, said in a statement. "We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can't wait to see what happens next."