Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Why She Pled Guilty to Drug Charges

Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court

Brittney Griner is speaking out ahead of her sentencing.

As part of the ongoing trial related to her drug smuggling case, the WNBA star addressed the court directly after closing arguments on Aug. 4. During her speech, the 31-year-old shared the reason why she says she pleaded guilty to drug charges following her arrest in Moscow in February.

Earlier this year, the Phoenix Mercury star—who plays for a Russian team during the off-season—was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport for allegedly possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

"My parents taught me two important things," Griner shared. "Take ownership for your responsibilities and work hard for everything that you have. That's why I plead guilty to my charges. I understand the charges against me. I had no intent to break any Russian laws. I want the courts to understand it was an honest mistake."

Griner than explained that she was in a "rush" to get back to Russia and her basketball team after having COVID-19 while on a break in the U.S.