Why Fans Think Demi Lovato Is Shading Ex Wilmer Valderrama on New Song

Watch : Why Demi Lovato Adopted She/Her Pronouns Again

Is Demi Lovato's new song about Wilmer Valderrama? That's what some fans are speculating after a snippet of "29" recently went viral.



Ahead of the debut of Holy Fvck, Demi's eighth studio album, the 29-year-old singer has social media buzzing about a possible reference to the 42-year-old actor, who she split from in 2016 after six years of dating.

"Far from innocent / what the f--k's consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn't stop you," the lyrics to "29" include, according to videos shared to TikTok. Elsewhere, Demi seemingly alludes to her and Wilmer's age difference, singing, "Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time. Thought it was a teenage dream / just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?"

After the snippet of the song circulated online, fans reacted to the first listen on social media.