Aaron Rodgers Makes Rare Comment About Ex Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers's relationship with Danica Patrick may not have been a total touchdown, but he still considers it a win.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback credited the former racecar driver for helping him be more in tuned with mindfulness during their romance. While appearing on the Aug. 3 episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, the 38-year-old reminded host Aubrey Marcus, who founded lifestyle brand Onnit based on a holistic health philosophy known as Total Human Optimization, that Danica was the one who actually connected them.

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," he said. "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

Aaron went on to recall how he sat in on a taping of Danica's Pretty Intense podcast when Aubrey was a guest, sharing that he was "fascinated" with his work.

The athlete told Aubrey, "I felt like we were going to be friends at some point."