John Legend Sweetly Reacts to Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce,'" she wrote on Aug. 3. "But then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

The couple lost their son Jack nearly two years ago, with her sharing at the time, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."

Two months after the heartbreaking news, she said she'd never be pregnant again. However, earlier this year, Chrissy revealed that she'd resumed the IVF process to try for another baby.