John Legend Sweetly Reacts to Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy

John Legend loves all of Chrissy Teigen.
The Grammy winner sent his love to his wife of eight years after she publicly announced that she's expecting a baby. Chrissy, 36, posted a photo of her baby bump on Aug. 3 along with a message about her IVF journey.
"the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote to her 38 million followers. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
John made it clear that he can't wait to expand their family—which includes daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—by reposting her photo and captioning it with five red heart emojis. And it seems their friends are just as excited, with Lily James, Kyle Richards, Irina Shayk, Nick Jonas and more celebs sending them congratulatory messages.
In her post, Chrissy went on to detail her hesitation to share her baby news following her pregnancy loss in September 2020.
"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce,'" she wrote on Aug. 3. "But then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."
The couple lost their son Jack nearly two years ago, with her sharing at the time, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."
Two months after the heartbreaking news, she said she'd never be pregnant again. However, earlier this year, Chrissy revealed that she'd resumed the IVF process to try for another baby.