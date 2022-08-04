The Five Most Searched for Backpack Brands Heading Back to School

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A new school year is right around the corner. It's time to finish up your summer reading, make the most of your days off, and do some back-to-school shopping, of course. If you are looking for a new backpack, but you're overwhelmed by the many options, you're not the only one. It's an important purchase, after all. This is an item that you'll use every single day, carrying your most vital essentials, like your laptop, phone, books, snacks, and school supplies. You need a functional backpack that you can rely on, but it should also work with your sense of style too.
Make your life easier by narrowing down your search to include the best of the best. Here are the five most-searched for backpack brands on Google: Jansport, The North Face, Sprayground, Nike, and Osprey. And if you still feel like that's a lot of options to go through, here are some standout picks from the top five.
Jansport Backpacks
Jansport Field Pack
If you're a student on the go with hydration as a priority, this backpack has two fully-enclosed water bottle pockets. Plus, this bag has a dedicated, zippered laptop pocket. This one comes in seven colorways.
A fan of the backpack shared, "In cases when I want to take more than I can carry (which is most of the time) this pack is perfect. Love the two exterior water bottles compartments and the soft sleeve pocket for my laptop."
Jansport SuperBreak Plus
If you carry your backpack along all day, this is a great pick for you because of the extra cushioned padded shoulder straps. Additionally, this style has a laptop pocket, a water bottle pocket, and it's made from recycled fabric. This backpack comes in 29 colors and it has 24,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper declared, "Jansport is my life partner," elaborating, "Amazing backpack! I have another jansport but needed to upgrade to something with a water bottle pocket and laptop sleeve. Other backpacks just made me unhappy and frustrated so I went back to my original life partner Jansport. This one did NOT disappoint! I like that the laptop sleep is way more padded than the initial versions of it. Just the same amazing Jansport quality with simple but useful basics that will last through many adventures. HIGHLY RECOMMEND Jansport!"
Jansport Main Campus Backpack
The Main Campus backpack has an extra large capacity for all of your must-haves, a zippered laptop compartment, and a water bottle pocket. The S-Curve straps are padded to provide comfort for those long days. Choose from 24 colorways, including fun prints and solids.
A Jansport shopper said, "I really liked this larger model it's perfect for what I needed. So many pockets I have room for everything I need to bring along with me. It's made well and I can tell this will last me as long if not longer than my last one."
Another reviewed, "I bought this because the backpack I had gotten my middle schooler at the beginning of the year did not last. This is great with no lockers at the school - holds all his textbooks, smaller books, notebooks, tablet, and bulky headphone case with room to spare. He loves all the pockets! The straps are nice and thickly padded with light padding down the back."
Jansport Driver 8 Backpack
Give your shoulders a break and opt for this bag, which you can convert from a shoulder bag to a wheeled backpack. You can even carry it by the top handle if you'd prefer, which means this is really a 3-in-1 style. This is also a great carry-on for your next flight. There are 6 colorways to choose from and this bag has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of this style explained, "This is my 4th time buying one. The third one is still working and usable, but I depend on it so much I can't afford to be without when it gives out (I can't find any place locally that carries them). Each has lasted about 4 years, with heavy daily use. I originally got one because I had hurt my shoulder, and needed a sturdy 2-wheeled bag I could pull behind me. The 4-wheeled ones for the airport work well on very smooth surfaces, but not real sidewalks. It is also extremely well-balanced. Even when I am pulling if fully loaded, there is a certain angle where I can pull it with a single finger. This bag serves as a portable office: 7-pound laptop, books, papers, rain jacket, water bottle, power and extension cords, adapters, etc. I addition to walking around campus during the day, I walk to work and back, 20 minutes each way."
Jansport Hatchet Backpack
This incredibly versatile backpack is all about functionality. It has a sleeve to fit a 15-inch laptop, a deluxe organizer panel, a tablet pocket, and two water bottle pockets. This bag comes in six colors.
A loyal Jansport shopper wrote, "I bought this bag almost 5 years ago in black. i left a banana in the side pocket and i got it out for the most part but the inside was stained pretty bad. I kept using it though. LOL! I had to buy a new one when I seen the olive color way. I bought my wife the floral designed one and she loves it as well. this bag has a spot for everything. great bag for people in tech, im a web developer and i can say that it holds everything that i need it to."
Jansport Suede Campus Backpack
This is another reliable Jansport style, with padded shoulder straps, organized compartments, a padded laptop sleeve, and a side water bottle pocket. There are 12 solids and prints to choose from.
A shopper reviewed, "Best backpack ever! This backpack is amazing because it has many pockets and lots of room for your school supplies or your job. It also has clips on the side for you water bottle or anything that can fit."
The North Face Backpacks
The North Face Jester Backpack
This classic bag has everything you need: a padded laptop sleeve, water bottle pockets, and lots of room for your daily must-haves. There are 14 colorways to choose from. It has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Love this backpack! My daughter used this backpack for 8th grade. It is roomy enough for all her books and supplies. This is her second one and we only bought another because she wanted an updated color. Her old one held up very well to the wear and tear of her previous year!"
The North Face Recon Backpack
This roomy, durable bag is just what you need to excel this semester, with one shopper raving, "Best backpack I have purchased in my life. I use it daily for my classes as well as the large capacity helps me to travel and fit clothes in it as well." This bag comes in 10 colorways.
The North Face Never Stop Utility Pack
Carry this as a backpack, a shoulder bag, or a top handle bag. There's a laptop sleeve, two expandable water bottle pockets, a shoe pocket, and a spacious main compartment. This bag comes in six colorways.
A fan of the bag reviewed, "I would buy this product again and again. I bought this bag for a short work trip, and I absolutely loved it! Not only did it hold up on the plane and back home hiking in the mountains, but it also makes a great laptop bag for heading to the coffee shop. Lots of pockets for any and all needs. Absolutely gorgeous shade of green. This one's a 10/10 for me!"
Sprayground Backpacks
Sprayground Call of Duty Aviator Fearless Moneybear Teddybear Backpack
Why have a "regular" backpack when you can rock this Call of Duty-themed teddy bear backpack instead? This one is just as functional as it is fun with zippered compartments.
Sprayground Sharkfinity Monte Carlo
It doesn't get any cooler than this logo print backpack with cargo pockets.
Sprayground Stratosphere Trooper
When in doubt, you can go simple with an incredibly chic white backpack.
Osprey Backpacks
Osprey Daylite Tote Pack Everyday
Carry this by the handles to use it as a tote or you can put the straps on your shoulders to rock this as a backpack. It has room for your laptop and additional compartments to help you stay organized. This style is available in 10 colorways.
"Best backpack ever (college edition). I bought this bag as a replacement for my everyday backpack, and I'm so glad I did... It carries everything I need and has a large laptop sleeve that is big enough for other devices (I often carry my Macbook Air and my iPad with no problem)... I've also used the bag for travel and day hikes, and the transition is really simple and low maintenance. It's also easy to clean, which is a plus for a clutz like myself. Highly recommend!"
Osprey Daylite Plus Everyday
Organization is paramount with the Daylite Plus backpack. It has plenty of storage space to meet the needs of students and frequent travelers.
A fan of the bag raved, "Perfect! My friends and I have started to bike ride, walk, day hike, and travel. This pack is perfect for all of those activities. I loved mine so much I bought one for my friend and daughter. It is feather weight and works really well for a light jacket, sunglasses, wallet, brush, cellphone, water bottle, keys, and tablet. It looks well on both seniors and young women."
Osprey Daylite Cinch Everyday
This versatile backpack was made sustainably with high-quality recycled fabrics. It comes in nine colorways.
A shopper said, "I genuinely love this backpack. The cinch design is so quick and convenient, and I do not like to rely on zippers so this is amazing. It's comfortable and doesn't cover your back in sweat. My dog ripped mine open because I left her treats in it."
Nike Backpacks
Nike Elemental Floral Backpack (21L)
This floral backpack has everything you need to take on a busy day. It has compartments for your necessities and padded straps for extra comfort.
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
A happy Nike shopper shared, "Great size! My son uses this backpack for high school and can fit a large binder along with notebooks. There are zippered pockets with flannel lining at the top for glasses, phone and airpods. The water bottle side pockets also have zippered pockets for a wallet and such. Great overall pack with lots of extras."
Another fan of this style said, "Absolutely love the bag. One of the best book bags I've ever had. Very durable & tuff material. Lots of space. Also great as a travel bag." You can get this backpack in beige, brown, or black.
Nike Heritage Backpack (25L)
This is just so classic. It's simple and iconic. It has a laptop sleeve, zipped compartments, and a water bottle pocket. It comes in four colorways.
Nike Elite Pro Basketball Backpack (32L)
Nike created this backpack with basketball players in mind, but it's a practical choice for all students. It has a duffel bag-like opening that makes it easy to access your stuff when the bag is laying flat. Nike has this in six colorways.
A fan of this bag raved, "Great bag. Use it for law school and carry up to 3 textbooks, a laptop, and notebook. No back pain and it easily fits it all. Water bottle pocket is great. Side zipper pocket is great as well. Highly recommend for school or basketball."
