The Five Most Searched for Backpack Brands Heading Back to School

A new school year is right around the corner. It's time to finish up your summer reading, make the most of your days off, and do some back-to-school shopping, of course. If you are looking for a new backpack, but you're overwhelmed by the many options, you're not the only one. It's an important purchase, after all. This is an item that you'll use every single day, carrying your most vital essentials, like your laptop, phone, books, snacks, and school supplies. You need a functional backpack that you can rely on, but it should also work with your sense of style too.

Make your life easier by narrowing down your search to include the best of the best. Here are the five most-searched for backpack brands on Google: Jansport, The North Face, Sprayground, Nike, and Osprey. And if you still feel like that's a lot of options to go through, here are some standout picks from the top five.