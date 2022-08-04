Selena Gomez's Selena + Chef Set Has a Special Connection to Hannah Montana

Selena Gomez filmed season four of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef inside a television landmark. Find out the home's connection to Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.

Selena Gomez is cooking up a bit of nostalgia.

The fourth season of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, which premieres Aug. 18, takes place in a very important location: the former home of Hannah Montana!

While Selena filmed the first three seasons of the show from her own home, season four was filmed at the iconic Malibu homestead of the character made famous by Miley Cyrus, HBO confirms to E! News.

As any Disney Channel historian will tell you, it marks a homecoming of sorts for Selena. The Only Murders in the Building star appeared on three episodes of Hannah Montana in 2007 as Hannah's nemesis Mikayla Skeech.

Hannah Montana ran on Disney Channel for four seasons from 2006 to 2011.

If the house looks extra familiar, the seven bedroom, eight bathroom estate also belongs to Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline on HBO's Big Little Lies.

This place has a better résumé than most working actors.

On Selena + Chef, the actress and singer learns tips and tricks from some of the most respected chefs in the world, with each chef highlighting a different charity. To date, the show has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

In season four, Selena heads to the beach with her friends and family, where she gets help from pros including Top Chef's Kristen Kish, Rachael RayPaola VelezPriya Krishna and Devonn Francis.

Shutterstock/HBO

Take a little trip down architectural memory lane when the first three episodes of Selena + Chef season four drop Aug. 18 on HBO Max.

