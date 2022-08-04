Selena Gomez's Selena + Chef Set Has a Special Connection to Hannah Montana

Watch : Jason Earles Thinks a Hannah Montana Reboot Is Possible

Selena Gomez is cooking up a bit of nostalgia.

The fourth season of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, which premieres Aug. 18, takes place in a very important location: the former home of Hannah Montana!

While Selena filmed the first three seasons of the show from her own home, season four was filmed at the iconic Malibu homestead of the character made famous by Miley Cyrus, HBO confirms to E! News.

As any Disney Channel historian will tell you, it marks a homecoming of sorts for Selena. The Only Murders in the Building star appeared on three episodes of Hannah Montana in 2007 as Hannah's nemesis Mikayla Skeech.

Hannah Montana ran on Disney Channel for four seasons from 2006 to 2011.

If the house looks extra familiar, the seven bedroom, eight bathroom estate also belongs to Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline on HBO's Big Little Lies.

This place has a better résumé than most working actors.