A$AP Rocky Proves Brad Pitt Isn't the Only Man in Hollywood Who Can Rock a Skirt

Following Brad Pitt’s headline-making fashion choice at the Bullet Train premiere last month, A$AP Rocky was spotted out shopping in New York City wearing a black leather kilt.

Watch: Rihanna Brings "S&M" Fashion to Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Skirts are officially the must-have menswear item of the season.

Just weeks after Brad Pitt practically broke the Internet by wearing a kilt to a red carpet event, A$AP Rocky has taken on the unexpected trend and made it his own. 

The fashion-forward rapper was spotted out shopping in New York City on Aug. 2 wearing a black leather knee-length skirt teamed with a black Givenchy hoodie. He completed the dark, edgy look with a matching pair of clogs.

This isn't the first time A$AP Rocky—who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Rihanna back in May—has rocked a skirt. On the June 2021 cover of GQ magazine, the 33-year-old modeled a plaid Vivienne Westwood kilt, with the magazine dubbing him the "prettiest man alive." 

In the GQ profile, he explained his gender-bending style-sense, saying he doesn't pay attention to what is considered the norm for men's clothes or accessories. 

"People weren't wearing satchels when I came in the game, I can promise you that," he recalled to the outlet. "But we was wearing those, because that's what you trap in. Anything that's supposed to be considered something to emasculate you, we figured out how to make it macho."

He continued, "The nails, the kilts, the pretty-boy swag, the pearls—I think it's just being comfortable. I just express myself with fashion, and what's fly is fly."

On July 19, Brad showed up to the premiere of his new film Bullet Train in Germany wearing a loose brown jacket, pink button-up shirt, brown linen kilt and pair of motorcycle boots. When later asked about the inspiration behind his skirted ensemble, the Oscar-winner shared that it was a real seize-the-day type of vibe.

"I don't know! We're all going to die," he told Variety on Aug. 2. "So let's mess it up."

Nearly two decades earlier, Brad predicted that skirts would become a new trend for men in the future.   

"Men will be wearing skirts by next summer," he told British Vogue while promoting his film Troy in 2004. "That's my prediction and proclamation." Get this man a crystal ball!

