How Stas Karanikolaou Shakes Off “Mean” Social Media Comments

Stas Karanikolaou has a message for the online critics.
The 25-year-old, who partnered with Booby Tape to launch the new Illuminating Bronzer, is no stranger to the limelight. After all, she boasts 11 million Instagram followers and happens to be best friends with Kylie Jenner.
But all that glitters is not gold.
In an interview with E! News, Stas opened up about the toxicity of social media and how she's learned to brush off the negativity.
"I used to read every comment and see what everyone said about me, and just sit there and dwell in it," she shared. "And these people don't know me. So, if someone has to sit there and make mean comments based off seeing a photo of me, then they have some inner work that they need to do within themselves."
Stas continued, "I try not to listen to it. I know who I am as a person, and I just focus on that."
According to Stas, she takes "everything everyone says with a grain of salt."
"Focus on who you are and focus on what's within and let that shine through," the influencer encouraged, before noting, "You're allowed to have bad days, you're allowed to not feel super confident. But don't let what people say bring you down."
Of course, it helps that Stas surrounds herself with people who are supportive.
"All my friends help me," she said. "When we all start working on new collaborations or working on new products—or whatever it may be—we all send them to each other and get everyone's feedback, which I think is a beautiful thing...they want to make sure that what I'm putting out and what I'm doing is perfect."
She added, "Some people don't want to see other people win. I've lucked out with my group of friends."
While the model has worked in the beauty space for quite some time—and even worked with BFF Kylie on a makeup collection earlier this year—Stas told E! why it was important for her to create an illuminating bronzer that simply enhances your features.
"We have beauty standards that change so often," she explained. "So, it's just highlighting what you already have."
Bet you can't complain about that, online critics!