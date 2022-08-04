Breaking Down Marilyn Monroe's Most Iconic—and Fearless—Fashion Moments

Watch : Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

Marilyn Monroe, a name so powerful that it's synonymous with fame, fashion, beauty and sex appeal.

It's been 60 years since the legendary actress passed away (under mysterious circumstances) on Aug. 4, 1962, but her enduring legacy continues to pull people in decades later.

This year alone, a docu-series uncovering her final hours, called The Unheard Tapes, and a movie, appropriately titled Blonde starring Ana de Armas—exploring her complicated life and career—have dominated the entertainment industry.

The Some Like It Hot star's undeniable impact on Hollywood has also transcended into fashion.

For the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian admitted that she went to great lengths to squeeze into Marilyn's iconic nude dress—the scandalous ensemble the late actress wore to seductively sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in May 1962, just three months before she died.

Although Kim's Met Gala look stirred controversy, she wasn't the first celebrity to be inspired by Marilyn's fearless fashion.