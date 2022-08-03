Balletcore Is 2022's Principal Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's something so chic about ballerinas, and so many of us grew up idolizing their beauty and grace, whether we were dancers ourselves or not. Whether ballerinas are performing in gorgeous costumes, dancing in-studio, or traveling to and from auditions, their style has always had an influence on fashion trends. Balletcore is back, and it's here to stay. It's the perfect balance between playfully pretty details and chic, refined styles.
Grab your pretty ballet flats with dainty bows, silky wrap skirts, trending bodysuits, and wrap sweaters to look like a chic, beautiful ballerina. This trend will take you seamlessly from summer to fall. If you really want to channel your inner ballerina and lean into the trend, consider trying styles like hair bows, tulle skirts, and leg warmers to stay warm this fall and winter.
Your inner-child will thank you for wearing these dainty, beautiful ballerina looks. Scroll below to keep your wardrobe and style on pointe this season.
Verdusa Women's Open Back Basics T Shirt Sleeveless Strap Bodycon Cami Bodysuit Tops
You'll feel like a ballerina in this bodysuit. Pair it with a wrap skirt to complete the look.
First Distraction The Label mini skirt in black
This skirt is so gorgeous and affordable, you might feel the urge to twirl when you wear it.
Lucky Brand Women's Long Sleeve Rib Lace Trim Sandwash Wrap Top
This pretty, dainty top is just what you need to channel your inner ballerina.
Vika Ballet Flat
These ballet flats will keep you on-trend, and they come in six chic colors.
Dance Into Your Heart White Scoop Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress
Pair this dress with ballet flats for the prettiest balletcore look.
Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve Bodycon Leotard Bodysuit Jumpsuits
Here's the perfect bodysuit for layering in the fall and winter, and it's just $17.
Vince Camuto Palulli Mule
Mule meets ballet flat in these chic shoes, so you'll rock two trends when you wear them.
Love Knots Tie Scrunchie
Every ballerina needs a bow.
ASTR The Label Wrap Front Pointelle Sweater
When you're trying to rock the ballerina trend on a budget, this wrap sweater from Nordstrom Rack is perfect. It's so chic and 84% off now.
American Apparel Women's Cotton Spandex Julliard Long Sleeve Top
Pair this versatile top with high-waisted jeans for a classic-chic look.
ReoRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops
With over 16k 5-star reviews on Amazon, this halter neck bodysuit is a must-have. Whether you're throwing it under a blazer for work or pairing it with baggy jeans and booties for a night out, this flattering bodysuit is so versatile. It's giving ballet leotard-chic.
ASTR The Label Ribbed Wrap Front Sweater
You'll look like a chic off-duty ballerina in this wrap, tie sweater that's perfect for fall.
Ribbed Sweetheart Short Sleeve
The neckline and pretty pink color of this top is giving us all the ballet vibes.
v28 Women Juniors Neon Ribbed Leg Warmers for 80s Eighty's Party Sports Yoga
We predict leg warmers will be trending this fall and winter thanks to the balletcore revival.
Arjungo Women's Self Belted Overlap Adjustable Wrap Tie Knot Belt High Waist Satin Soft Silky Skater Mini Skirt
You'll be pretty in ballerina-pink with this skirt, but it also comes in 17 other colors.
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit Jumpsuit
This adorable bodysuit comes in 30 colors, and it's 30% off now. You'll want to wear it for a night out or under a blazer at the office.
Women’s Tulle Skirts Midi Elastic High Waist Pleated Mesh Flowy A-Line Party Long Tutu Skirts
To really lean into this trend, here's a tulle skirt we think you'll love.