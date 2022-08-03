Balletcore Is 2022's Principal Trend

Keep your style on pointe this season with these balletcore styles.

By Carly Shihadeh Aug 03, 2022
E-Comm: Balletcore TrendGetty Images

There's something so chic about ballerinas, and so many of us grew up idolizing their beauty and grace, whether we were dancers ourselves or not. Whether ballerinas are performing in gorgeous costumes, dancing in-studio, or traveling to and from auditions, their style has always had an influence on fashion trends. Balletcore is back, and it's here to stay. It's the perfect balance between playfully pretty details and chic, refined styles.

Grab your pretty ballet flats with dainty bows, silky wrap skirts, trending bodysuits, and wrap sweaters to look like a chic, beautiful ballerina. This trend will take you seamlessly from summer to fall. If you really want to channel your inner ballerina and lean into the trend, consider trying styles like hair bows, tulle skirts, and leg warmers to stay warm this fall and winter. 

Your inner-child will thank you for wearing these dainty, beautiful ballerina looks. Scroll below to keep your wardrobe and style on pointe this season.

Verdusa Women's Open Back Basics T Shirt Sleeveless Strap Bodycon Cami Bodysuit Tops

You'll feel like a ballerina in this bodysuit. Pair it with a wrap skirt to complete the look.

$20
Amazon

First Distraction The Label mini skirt in black

This skirt is so gorgeous and affordable, you might feel the urge to twirl when you wear it.

$56
$38
Asos

Lucky Brand Women's Long Sleeve Rib Lace Trim Sandwash Wrap Top

This pretty, dainty top is just what you need to channel your inner ballerina. 

$31
Amazon

Vika Ballet Flat

These ballet flats will keep you on-trend, and they come in six chic colors.

$40
DSW

Dance Into Your Heart White Scoop Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress

Pair this dress with ballet flats for the prettiest balletcore look.

$59
Lulus

Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve Bodycon Leotard Bodysuit Jumpsuits

Here's the perfect bodysuit for layering in the fall and winter, and it's just $17.

$17
Amazon

Vince Camuto Palulli Mule

Mule meets ballet flat in these chic shoes, so you'll rock two trends when you wear them.

$70
DSW

Love Knots Tie Scrunchie

Every ballerina needs a bow.

$22
Alo Yoga

ASTR The Label Wrap Front Pointelle Sweater

When you're trying to rock the ballerina trend on a budget, this wrap sweater from Nordstrom Rack is perfect. It's so chic and 84% off now.

$79
$12
Nordstrom Rack

American Apparel Women's Cotton Spandex Julliard Long Sleeve Top

Pair this versatile top with high-waisted jeans for a classic-chic look.

$30
Amazon

ReoRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops

With over 16k 5-star reviews on Amazon, this halter neck bodysuit is a must-have. Whether you're throwing it under a blazer for work or pairing it with baggy jeans and booties for a night out, this flattering bodysuit is so versatile. It's giving ballet leotard-chic.

$20
Amazon

ASTR The Label Ribbed Wrap Front Sweater

You'll look like a chic off-duty ballerina in this wrap, tie sweater that's perfect for fall.

$69
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Ribbed Sweetheart Short Sleeve

The neckline and pretty pink color of this top is giving us all the ballet vibes.

$68
Alo Yoga

v28 Women Juniors Neon Ribbed Leg Warmers for 80s Eighty's Party Sports Yoga

We predict leg warmers will be trending this fall and winter thanks to the balletcore revival.

$9
Amazon

Arjungo Women's Self Belted Overlap Adjustable Wrap Tie Knot Belt High Waist Satin Soft Silky Skater Mini Skirt

You'll be pretty in ballerina-pink with this skirt, but it also comes in 17 other colors.

$14
Amazon

MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit Jumpsuit

This adorable bodysuit comes in 30 colors, and it's 30% off now. You'll want to wear it for a night out or under a blazer at the office. 

$30
$21
Amazon

Women’s Tulle Skirts Midi Elastic High Waist Pleated Mesh Flowy A-Line Party Long Tutu Skirts

To really lean into this trend, here's a tulle skirt we think you'll love.

$21
Amazon

